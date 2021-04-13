Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.49. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 62,771 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.