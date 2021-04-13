Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

