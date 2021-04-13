Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

