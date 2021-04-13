GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $83.65 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. GXChain has a total market cap of $83.65 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,147,998 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

