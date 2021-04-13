Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of GYRO stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Gyrodyne has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Gyrodyne worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

