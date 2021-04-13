Hacken Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.06 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $103.35 million and $5.06 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00258071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.53 or 0.00673851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,472.35 or 1.00042341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $551.68 or 0.00869538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,731,085 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

