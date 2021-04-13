HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00261476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00661677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.83 or 0.99582092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.95 or 0.00913381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.