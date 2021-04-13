Hall Private Wealth Advisors Takes $9.25 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.