Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

