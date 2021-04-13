Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

