Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. 417,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,271. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.