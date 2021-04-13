Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

HVRRY opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

