HAPI Price Reaches $99.02 on Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, HAPI has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $99.02 or 0.00156137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $953,538.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

