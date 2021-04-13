Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,660 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,201,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

