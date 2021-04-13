Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

