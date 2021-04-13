Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $214.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

