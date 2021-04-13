Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,977. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.62 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

