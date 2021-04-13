Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,742 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.33. 81,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.05 and its 200-day moving average is $472.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.18 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

