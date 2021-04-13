Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.32. 49,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $155.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.