Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ remained flat at $$58.61 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

