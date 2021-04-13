Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

RTX traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,916. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.