Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $274.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,369. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

