Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,776. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

