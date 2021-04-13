Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.51. 8,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,478. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.56 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

