Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 30.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 90.2% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $801.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,739. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $440.00 and a one year high of $810.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $734.26 and its 200-day moving average is $694.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.