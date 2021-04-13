Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,333. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

