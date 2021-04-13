Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

BKNG traded down $16.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,392.70. 9,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,347.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,079.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

