Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $266.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

