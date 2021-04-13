Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,242 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $185.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,451. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $336.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

