Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day moving average of $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $195.37 and a one year high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.97.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.