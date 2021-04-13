Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

Shares of NOW traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.76 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.