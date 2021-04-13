HARD Protocol Price Hits $2.13 on Top Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.66 million and $11.18 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00261186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00679180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,457.91 or 0.99381981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.00918525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

