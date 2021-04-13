Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

HDIUF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

