Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$46.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

