Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HOG opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

