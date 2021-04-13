Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.79

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 80512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,682 shares of company stock worth $2,163,658. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

