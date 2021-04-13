Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $243,801.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.