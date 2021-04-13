Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. 1,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,636. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

