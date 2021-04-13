Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Raised by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000.

RODM opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

