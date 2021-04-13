HashCoin (HSC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $218,504.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $218,504.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.