Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $265.19 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $265.19 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.