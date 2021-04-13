Haven Protocol (XHV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.20 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.18 or 0.00038312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $342.75 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,106.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,295.34 or 0.03637268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00422976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $737.54 or 0.01168727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00522321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00453939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.36 or 0.00358703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00033766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,176,732 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

