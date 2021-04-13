HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in March

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVLF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,710. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

