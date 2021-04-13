Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.35

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.35 and traded as high as $33.12. Hawkins shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 47,871 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hawkins by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hawkins by 119.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hawkins by 160.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.