Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.83 ($1.67).

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 163.20 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.59. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 94.65 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.