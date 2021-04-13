HC Wainwright Lowers Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Price Target to $5.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

