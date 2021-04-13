Head to Head Analysis: Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $89.98 billion 1.15 $2.43 billion N/A N/A EnSync $11.93 million 0.09 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 1 0 7 0 2.75 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enel has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 6.02% 9.29% 2.49% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enel beats EnSync on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

