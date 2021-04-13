Head-To-Head Analysis: Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) versus Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atento and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atento and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.19 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -13.39 Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.32

Atento has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38% Frontier Communications -6.94% -2.14% 0.58%

Summary

Atento beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

