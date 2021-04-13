Head-To-Head Comparison: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and New Residential Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 14.73 $374.68 million $1.30 16.69 New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.58 $563.30 million $2.17 5.07

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.50% 6.60% 3.05% New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 New Residential Investment 0 0 13 0 3.00

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Medical Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

