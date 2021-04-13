Head-To-Head Comparison: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ON Semiconductor and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $35.91, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 3.21 $211.70 million $1.49 28.46 Xperi $280.07 million 8.24 -$62.53 million $2.56 8.57

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Xperi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.